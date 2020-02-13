British Amb. to Iraq denounces assassination of Iraqi channel CEO


British Amb. to Iraq denounces assassination of Iraqi channel CEO
2020/02/13 | 00:25 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey on Wednesday denounced the assassination of Nizar Dhanoun, CEO of al-Rasheed TV, by unknown gunmen, calling for the respect of the freedom of opinion. 

"Freedom of expression is a basic human right, and it is a right that the nation should be proud of," Hickey said on his Twitter account.

"These assassinations, kidnappings and intimidation cannot continue, and those responsible must be held accountable."

