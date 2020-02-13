Deterrent measures against violators of the rules of media behavior

2020/02/13 | 07:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad -INA- Karrar Khalil

The Media and Communications Commission announced today, Wednesday, its measures against media violating the media code of conduct.

Member of the Board of Trustees of the Media and Communications Authority, Khalil Al-Tayyar, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The organization is keen to take deterrent measures against channels that do not adhere to codes of conduct," noting that "these measures reach the stage of closing these channels and loading them with legal procedures." .

He added that "one of the pillars of the organization's work is the code of conduct, which is almost not a guideline, but rather acquires the degree of law when it is obligatory to implement with the license contract, which obliges the channels and media to strictly adhere to these codes", explaining that "some channels are undoubtedly a political affiliation." Some are influenced by political money and those channels are trying to mix papers and direct public opinion to the wrong directions.



He emphasized that "the Media and Communications Authority is trying to regulate this sector and differentiate between professional media and incitement media," noting that "the Authority is following through the monitoring department all the crisis letters."

Regarding the Information Crime Law, Al-Tayyar explained that "the body is with the law and it is against the idea that this law would curb or limit freedom of expression," usually "the provisions of the law to preserve the security of the country, especially from information breach, and it is someone who answers the wrong understanding of the law."