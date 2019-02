US targeted 21 Savage for his rap lyrics, lawyer says

2019/02/16 | 19:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A lawyer for rap artist 21Savage said on Friday the entertainer was in part detained by US immigrationofficials because he is a celebrity who has been outspoken about family-separationsecurity issues at the US-Mexico border.The entertainer, whose realname is She'yaa bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on Feb. 3 by US Immigrationand Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on charges he is a foreign citizen who hadoverstayed his visa by more than a decade. Officials said he came to the UnitedStates from Britain.Atlanta US Immigration JudgeDan Pelletier granted the 26-year-old a $100,000 bond during a hearing onTuesday and the performer was released from an ICE detention center in SouthGeorgia on Wednesday.ICE officials on Friday didnot immediately respond to a request for comment.During a Friday appearance onABC News' "Good Morning America," Abraham-Joseph said he arrived inthe United States when he was 7 years old with his mother and brothers, andthat his visa expired in 2006. He told ABC News' Linsey Davis that he wasarrested while driving in Atlanta."They didn't — theydidn't say nothing. They just said, 'We got Savage,'" Abraham-Joseph said."It was definitely targeted."His arrest came days after hereleased the music video for his song "a lot," whose lyrics touch onfamily separation issues at the US-Mexico border: "Been through somethings, but I couldn't imagine, my kids stuck at the border."Lawyer Alex Spiro, whoappeared alongside Abraham-Joseph on Good Morning America, cited the rapartist's music where he criticized ICE as being one reason he was detained."There's a lot of thingsabout this case that are curious and troubling," Spiro said. "He'sgetting a visa, he's operating in good faith, he's performing, he's giving backto his community, he's a son, he's a father and yet they take this step, thisunusual step, to arrest him."Abraham-Joseph has a visa application pending before the United StatesCitizenship and Immigration Services that was filed in 2017. The rapper's legalteam said a deportation hearing for him was pending but that they wereconfident that he would be able to remain in the United States.