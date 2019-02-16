عربي | كوردى
US targeted 21 Savage for his rap lyrics, lawyer says
2019/02/16 | 19:30
A lawyer for rap artist 21

Savage said on Friday the entertainer was in part detained by US immigration

officials because he is a celebrity who has been outspoken about family-separation

security issues at the US-Mexico border.The entertainer, whose real

name is She'yaa bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on Feb. 3 by US Immigration

and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on charges he is a foreign citizen who had

overstayed his visa by more than a decade. Officials said he came to the United

States from Britain.Atlanta US Immigration Judge

Dan Pelletier granted the 26-year-old a $100,000 bond during a hearing on

Tuesday and the performer was released from an ICE detention center in South

Georgia on Wednesday.ICE officials on Friday did

not immediately respond to a request for comment.During a Friday appearance on

ABC News' "Good Morning America," Abraham-Joseph said he arrived in

the United States when he was 7 years old with his mother and brothers, and

that his visa expired in 2006. He told ABC News' Linsey Davis that he was

arrested while driving in Atlanta."They didn't — they

didn't say nothing. They just said, 'We got Savage,'" Abraham-Joseph said.

"It was definitely targeted."His arrest came days after he

released the music video for his song "a lot," whose lyrics touch on

family separation issues at the US-Mexico border: "Been through some

things, but I couldn't imagine, my kids stuck at the border."Lawyer Alex Spiro, who

appeared alongside Abraham-Joseph on Good Morning America, cited the rap

artist's music where he criticized ICE as being one reason he was detained."There's a lot of things

about this case that are curious and troubling," Spiro said. "He's

getting a visa, he's operating in good faith, he's performing, he's giving back

to his community, he's a son, he's a father and yet they take this step, this

unusual step, to arrest him."Abraham-Joseph has a visa application pending before the United States

Citizenship and Immigration Services that was filed in 2017. The rapper's legal

team said a deportation hearing for him was pending but that they were

confident that he would be able to remain in the United States.

