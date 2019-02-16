US targeted 21 Savage for his rap lyrics, lawyer says

2019/02/16 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A lawyer for rap artist 21
Savage said on Friday the entertainer was in part detained by US immigration
officials because he is a celebrity who has been outspoken about family-separation
security issues at the US-Mexico border.The entertainer, whose real
name is She'yaa bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on Feb. 3 by US Immigration
and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on charges he is a foreign citizen who had
overstayed his visa by more than a decade. Officials said he came to the United
States from Britain.Atlanta US Immigration Judge
Dan Pelletier granted the 26-year-old a $100,000 bond during a hearing on
Tuesday and the performer was released from an ICE detention center in South
Georgia on Wednesday.ICE officials on Friday did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.During a Friday appearance on
ABC News' "Good Morning America," Abraham-Joseph said he arrived in
the United States when he was 7 years old with his mother and brothers, and
that his visa expired in 2006. He told ABC News' Linsey Davis that he was
arrested while driving in Atlanta."They didn't — they
didn't say nothing. They just said, 'We got Savage,'" Abraham-Joseph said.
"It was definitely targeted."His arrest came days after he
released the music video for his song "a lot," whose lyrics touch on
family separation issues at the US-Mexico border: "Been through some
things, but I couldn't imagine, my kids stuck at the border."Lawyer Alex Spiro, who
appeared alongside Abraham-Joseph on Good Morning America, cited the rap
artist's music where he criticized ICE as being one reason he was detained."There's a lot of things
about this case that are curious and troubling," Spiro said. "He's
getting a visa, he's operating in good faith, he's performing, he's giving back
to his community, he's a son, he's a father and yet they take this step, this
unusual step, to arrest him."Abraham-Joseph has a visa application pending before the United States
Citizenship and Immigration Services that was filed in 2017. The rapper's legal
team said a deportation hearing for him was pending but that they were
confident that he would be able to remain in the United States.
A lawyer for rap artist 21
Savage said on Friday the entertainer was in part detained by US immigration
officials because he is a celebrity who has been outspoken about family-separation
security issues at the US-Mexico border.The entertainer, whose real
name is She'yaa bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested on Feb. 3 by US Immigration
and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on charges he is a foreign citizen who had
overstayed his visa by more than a decade. Officials said he came to the United
States from Britain.Atlanta US Immigration Judge
Dan Pelletier granted the 26-year-old a $100,000 bond during a hearing on
Tuesday and the performer was released from an ICE detention center in South
Georgia on Wednesday.ICE officials on Friday did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.During a Friday appearance on
ABC News' "Good Morning America," Abraham-Joseph said he arrived in
the United States when he was 7 years old with his mother and brothers, and
that his visa expired in 2006. He told ABC News' Linsey Davis that he was
arrested while driving in Atlanta."They didn't — they
didn't say nothing. They just said, 'We got Savage,'" Abraham-Joseph said.
"It was definitely targeted."His arrest came days after he
released the music video for his song "a lot," whose lyrics touch on
family separation issues at the US-Mexico border: "Been through some
things, but I couldn't imagine, my kids stuck at the border."Lawyer Alex Spiro, who
appeared alongside Abraham-Joseph on Good Morning America, cited the rap
artist's music where he criticized ICE as being one reason he was detained."There's a lot of things
about this case that are curious and troubling," Spiro said. "He's
getting a visa, he's operating in good faith, he's performing, he's giving back
to his community, he's a son, he's a father and yet they take this step, this
unusual step, to arrest him."Abraham-Joseph has a visa application pending before the United States
Citizenship and Immigration Services that was filed in 2017. The rapper's legal
team said a deportation hearing for him was pending but that they were
confident that he would be able to remain in the United States.