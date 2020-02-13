The Baghdad Post charges Facebook of fraud, hypocrisy

2020/02/13 | 20:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

While The Baghdad Post has worked to expose the Iranian terrorist crimes worldwide, using social media platforms to express its opinion in a peaceful and professional way, the Facebook again banned its page without detailed justification.

While the page has sought to know any reason for such serious step, Facebook administration seems not closing the page for any reason except attacking the destructive agendas of terrorists and Islamists.

Facebook charges money for posts by The Baghdad Post and then closes the page for an alleged violation.



It accepts posts and takes the money, and then punish the page for fighting terrorism.

In this regard, The Baghdad Post accuses the Facebook administration of fraud for charging money for posts as if the Facebook accepts the nature of the posts, even when the photo of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US attack, is there, and then it withdraws the money and closes the page for no justifiable reason.

The Baghdad Post also accuses Facebook of hypocrisy as it bans the page for exposing Iranian terrorist crimes against humanity, including that of Soleimani, who is blamed for killing hundreds of Americans, while allowing those who defend him to post freely.