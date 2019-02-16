عربي | كوردى
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hint at engagement with ring picture
2019/02/16 | 19:30
Pop star Katy Perry and her

Hollywood actor boyfriend Orlando Bloom have hinted they are engaged, posting a

picture of the American singer sporting a large diamond-encrusted ring.Perry and Bloom began dating

in 2016 but split for a time before getting back together.Both took to Instagram after

Valentine's Day to share the same photo, which showed part of their faces and

the 34-year-old chart-topper sporting a flower-shaped ring, of small diamond

'petals' around a crimson stone, against a backdrop of red balloons.Perry, known for hits such as

"Roar" and "California Gurls", captioned her posting

"full bloom". The British "Lord of the Rings" actor, 42,

added the caption "Lifetimes".Fans were quick to post their

congratulations.Neither star's representatives

were immediately available for comment.Perry, one of the biggest pop stars in the world, was previously

married to British comedian Russell Brand.

