MWC 2020 Canceled Due To Corona Virus Concerns

2020/02/13 | 23:20 - Source: INA

INA – SOURCES

The organizers of Mobile World Congress expo in Barcelona, Spain have canceled the tech event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event," GSMA CEO John Hoffman announced in a statement.

Mobile World Congress event is held annually in Barcelona.



This year's event was scheduled to take place on February 24-27, 2020.

GSMA had previously issued a number of measures to try to lower the risk of corona virus, including a no-handshake policy at the show and more aggressive hygiene measures around speaker microphones and demo booths.



The expo usually draws more than 100,000 attendees and over 2,400 companies.

However, several major tech companies withdrew from the expo, including LG Electronics, ZTE, Ericsson, Nokia, Amazon, Facebook, Sony, Intel, and Cisco, pointing out the threat of the corona virus.