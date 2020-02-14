A Muslim cannot be a Kurd; a Kurd cannot be a Muslim

2020/02/14 | 16:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A Kurd (back) and an Arab in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, October 11, 2016.Photo: Rudaw

With the continuation of the ancient Kurdish traditions such as the hundreds of types of dances and styles of music, the colorful dresses, love between boys and girls, we could say that these traditions were much stronger before Islam and that the Kurdish people were much more progressive and rational before the occupation of Kurdistan by Islam.

Kurdish women had greater freedom and equal rights.



But with the coming of Islam not only did they not accomplish anything new, but all that they did have, they lost.



It is true that the nations of the Middle East in general, and especially Kurds, were oppressed by the Arabs.



It is true that we fought against them and that we are angry with them, and that we are not Muslim, and still rejects Islam.



But it is also true that due to our human solidarity instincts and feelings for fellow humans, we love the Arabic speaking people and greatly respect them.

We are and will be ready to have social and friendly relationship with them.



The fact that many Kurdish men have Arabic wives and vice versa proves the humanistic nature and peacefulness of the Kurds original culture towards the entire world.

Our problem is not against Arabs, but Arab Islamist occupiers.



For they have oppressed our cultural, social and individual freedoms.



They have for a long time occupied our land and have blocked our efforts to make any progress.



The Muslim Arabs under the leadership of Mohammad created a God, and in his name attacked, sacked and occupied many lands and nations of the Earth.

Photo: Shvan Harki/Kurdistan24 TV

In many places they were victorious and in many places they were defeated.



Kurdistan was one of those places that the Muslim Arabs occupied with the help of some traitors whose legacy can be seen even today.



They attacked Kurdistan.



The looted the country and carried the treasures back to their barren desert of Arabia.



They killed our men and took our women and girls as hostages.



They imprisoned our thoughts and powers to invent and make.

With the help of the traitors and with lies and fables they made a portion of our people into Muslims.



For their own self interest, they were even more merciless and cruel in their quest to Islamize the Kurdish population.



Most historians, even Muslim ones, admit that Islam was spread by the sword and imposed upon the nations and peoples of the Middle East by force.



The fact that Kurds have kept their pre-Islamic traditions is evidence that Kurds did not willingly become Muslim and even today are really not Muslims.

According to recorded history, just as Islam was imposed on North Africa and the Middle East by sword, its sword malfunctioned and it was defeated in 732 in Poitiers, France.



In Eastern Europe, at Constantinople Islam was pushed back also.



And their God, Allah, was not only unable to do anything, but Allah’s army ran and fled like cowards.

Once again, Kurds did not become Muslims by the guidance of a supernatural being or their own choice.



Kurds did not become Muslims because the laws of Isla were fair or just.



They became Muslims due to the sword-carrying Arabs and Kurdish speaking traitors such as Saladin.



With 1400 years of killing and occupation, they still have not been able to wipe out the happy aspects of the Kurdish people, such as the folk dances, the many types of music and singing styles, and love between the opposite sexes.



Those aspects are contrary to Islam.



So for that reason it can be said that a Kurd cannot be a Muslim and a Muslim cannot be a Kurd.

Kurdish dance helperke.



Photo: tourismofpersia.com

The Kurds are in love with life and cherish freedom and happiness.



They love to dance and sing; to laugh and smile.



Islam is against laughter and freedom.



Kurds live for the love of life, but the Muslim is a slave of Allah and lives to die for the sake of Allah and Muhammad.



Kurds want happiness for both men and women, young and old in this life, and they believe in equality.



The Muslim rejects this life and willingly kills in the hope of making it to his imaginative heaven, which is reserved exclusively for men.



He does not recognize a woman to be a human being.



He looks upon a woman as nothing more than a pet.



If there are any anti-woman tendencies and aspects that are contrary to humanity, in all truthfulness, it is due to the influence of the Arab and Islam.

Be very clear here: Kurds are not Muslim and they are not Arabs.



If Islam has destroyed one aspect the Kurdish culture and retarded progress within their society, it has done far worse for the Arabs.



It made them a nation of looters, invaders and mass murderers.



All justified, since it was being done for Allah.



At first the Arabs were only warring tribes of looters.

Under the shadow of the Quran, the Arabs have become occupiers that live off the looted wealth of others.



They do not believe in working or in science and progress.



Thanks to Islam, they have become a war-seeking people, always entangled in some type of conflict.



Thanks to Islam they are known only as terrorists and ignorant people.



When the oil in Saudi Arabia dries up and the millions of people don’t make the yearly pilgrimage, which the Saudi government gets its revenue from, most likely its people will just starve to death.

The Kurds were not arabized, because they did not accept Islam.



The Qur’an itself is the best evidence that Islam is only for the Arabs and although, it is only for the Arabs that live in and around Mecca, rather than all Arabic speaking people.



The Quran that is written in Arabic is for Arabs and it is not for Kurds.



Kurds generally have no God.



Even if they do, it is not the savage God of Islam that was created by the Arabs.



The God of the Arabs was the creation of Muhammad, and even says in the Quran that his aim is to put some sense into the minds of the Arabs.



It does not say that is for Kurds or anybody else.



The vast majority of those nations where Islam was imposed are not Arabs and do not speak Arabic.

The fourteenth chapter of the Quran, which is called Abraham, the fourth verse says the following.

We sent not an apostle except (to teach) in the language of his (own) people, in order to make (things) clear to them.



Now Allah leaves stray those whom He pleases and guides whom He pleases: and He is exalted in power, full of Wisdom.”’

It is very clear from this verse that Muhammad, who was an Arab, was only “sent” for the Arabs.



Whoever is a Kurd, if he is ever called a Muslim, should consider it an insult to him/her and the entire Kurdish nation.



So far no prophets have been sent to we Kurds, and no scripture has been revealed in Kurdish.



The following verse proves that Kurds are not Muslims and cannot be Muslims.



If a Kurdish-speaking person is a Muslim, he/she is in bed with Islamic occupiers of Kurdistan.

The twelfth chapter of the Quran, verse 2, says: “We have sent it down as an Arabic Qur’an, in order that ye may learn wisdom.”

Once again, according to the Quran it has no connections to Kurds nor their language or culture.



Those Kurds that consider themselves Muslims and are following Islam have nothing to do with Kurds.



They are playing the role of Osama bin laden and the war lords of Afghanistan in Kurdistan with the financial backing of the Saudis.



This same people have proven themselves over the decades to be Islamist Arabs and have actively participated in the depopulation of Kurdish lands and have willingly oppressed the Kurds.



The wear Kurdish clothing and speaking Kurdish language, but that does not mean that they are Kurdish.

These Kurdish speaking Islamist whose aim is to stop the Kurds from making progress, face Saudi Arabia five times daily and worship it.



In their prayers they promise their Saudi bosses’ to sacrifice their people and nation for them.



They go on their knees and utter some gibberish in Arabic and prove the fact that they are nothing but salves.



They are not satisfied by only being called a slave; that’s not enough for them.



They bow down in the direction of…

Translated from Kurdish by W.S.



from Kurdistani Atheists and first published on Ekurd.net in 2009.

