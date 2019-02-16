عربي | كوردى
Clooney, Pitt among Hollywood actors oppose Oscar award changes
2019/02/16 | 20:05
George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Robert de Niro on

Thursday joined a growing protest in Hollywood over plans by Oscars organizers

to present cinematography, editing and some other awards during commercial

breaks at next week's Academy Awards ceremony.Sandra Bullock, Emma Stone and Jon Hamm also

added their names to an open letter signed by directors Martin Scorsese, Spike

Lee and Alfonso Cuaron demanding the decision be reversed.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

announced earlier this week that the Oscars for best cinematography, film

editing, short films and makeup/hairstyling would be presented during the

commercials in the Feb. 24 telecast. The academy said edited versions of the

winner acceptance speeches would be included later in the live broadcast.The plan is part of an effort to make the Oscar

telecast shorter and boost television viewership. A total of 24 Oscars are

handed out at the Hollywood ceremony. Organizers have pledged to trim its

duration by about 40 minutes to three hours this year.But the open letter, signed by more than 50

directors, actors and filmmakers, accused the academy of "relegating these

essential crafts to lesser status" and insulting the professionals who

work in the four areas.The academy on Wednesday defended the changes,

blaming "inaccurate reporting and social media posts" that it said

had "understandably upset many Academy members."Some news reports suggested that the winners of

the four Oscars would not be included at all on the Oscars telecast.In a letter to its 8,000 members, the academy

said representatives of the four branches affected had volunteered to take part

in the new plan."No award category at the 91st Oscars

ceremony will be presented in a manner that depicts the achievements of its

nominees and winners as less than any others," the academy letter said.The changes were also attacked on Twitter by

the likes of Cuaron, who is Oscar-nominated for both cinematography and

directing his best-picture contender, "Roma.""In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces

have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and

without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and

without editing," the Mexican filmmaker tweeted.

