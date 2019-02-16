Clooney, Pitt among Hollywood actors oppose Oscar award changes

2019/02/16 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Robert de Niro on
Thursday joined a growing protest in Hollywood over plans by Oscars organizers
to present cinematography, editing and some other awards during commercial
breaks at next week's Academy Awards ceremony.Sandra Bullock, Emma Stone and Jon Hamm also
added their names to an open letter signed by directors Martin Scorsese, Spike
Lee and Alfonso Cuaron demanding the decision be reversed.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
announced earlier this week that the Oscars for best cinematography, film
editing, short films and makeup/hairstyling would be presented during the
commercials in the Feb. 24 telecast. The academy said edited versions of the
winner acceptance speeches would be included later in the live broadcast.The plan is part of an effort to make the Oscar
telecast shorter and boost television viewership. A total of 24 Oscars are
handed out at the Hollywood ceremony. Organizers have pledged to trim its
duration by about 40 minutes to three hours this year.But the open letter, signed by more than 50
directors, actors and filmmakers, accused the academy of "relegating these
essential crafts to lesser status" and insulting the professionals who
work in the four areas.The academy on Wednesday defended the changes,
blaming "inaccurate reporting and social media posts" that it said
had "understandably upset many Academy members."Some news reports suggested that the winners of
the four Oscars would not be included at all on the Oscars telecast.In a letter to its 8,000 members, the academy
said representatives of the four branches affected had volunteered to take part
in the new plan."No award category at the 91st Oscars
ceremony will be presented in a manner that depicts the achievements of its
nominees and winners as less than any others," the academy letter said.The changes were also attacked on Twitter by
the likes of Cuaron, who is Oscar-nominated for both cinematography and
directing his best-picture contender, "Roma.""In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces
have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and
without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and
without editing," the Mexican filmmaker tweeted.
