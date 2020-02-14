Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed in ISIS Attack

wounded in recent violence:
Protest News:
Several security members were wounded when
grenades were tossed at a protest in Baghdad.
Thousands of women held their own all-female protests
and marches in Baghdad, Basra, Karbala, Najaf, and Nasariya.
They were demonstrating against the violence in recent protests.
Other Violence:
An ISIS attack on Khanaqin, in the village of Bahari
Taze, left more than three dead.
The first fatality was a Peshmerga member at his home.
The next was a villager
who responded to the first shooting.
A second
civilian was killed, and seven others were wounded.
Army soldiers
responding to the shootings struck a landmine on the way to the attack, killing
one soldiers, three
soldiers were wounded.
The village is populated by the Kakai minority.
A rocket attack on the K1 Base near Kirkuk left no
casualties.
U.S.
troops are hosted at the base.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
