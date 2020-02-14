Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed in ISIS Attack

2020/02/14 | 22:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least three people were killed, and 10 were

wounded in recent violence:

Protest News:

Several security members were wounded when

grenades were tossed at a protest in Baghdad.

Thousands of women held their own all-female protests

and marches in Baghdad, Basra, Karbala, Najaf, and Nasariya.

They were demonstrating against the violence in recent protests.





Other Violence:

An ISIS attack on Khanaqin, in the village of Bahari

Taze, left more than three dead.

The first fatality was a Peshmerga member at his home.



The next was a villager

who responded to the first shooting.



A second

civilian was killed, and seven others were wounded.



Army soldiers

responding to the shootings struck a landmine on the way to the attack, killing

one soldiers, three

soldiers were wounded.



The village is populated by the Kakai minority.

A rocket attack on the K1 Base near Kirkuk left no

casualties.



U.S.



troops are hosted at the base.

