Al-Hakim to an American senator: A needed monitor on foreign forces in Iraq

2020/02/15 | 00:25 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Foreign Minister Muhammad Ali al-Hakim stressed the need to keep Iraq out of regional conflicts, while referring to the file of monitoring of the situations of foreign forces in Iraq.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Iraqi News Agency (INA) included that Foreign Minister Muhammad al-Hakim and Senator Mitt Romney discussed the strategic relations between Baghdad and Washington, and the importance of the interests of both countries.

The National Security Adviser and head of the Popular Mobilization Committee, Faleh al-Fayyad attended the meeting as well.

Al-Hakim stressed the need to respect the sovereignty of Iraq by all parties, and to work to support the efforts of Iraq to be a factor of stability in the region, and not to allow the conflict to spread to its territory, or to use it as an arena of settling conflicts.