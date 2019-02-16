PUK to dismiss Najmaldin Karim from political bureau, Iraqi Kurdistan: party

2019/02/16 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Former Kirkuk Governor Najmaldin Karim. 2017 Photo: Karim’s FB
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leadership council decided in a meeting on Saturday to dismiss former governor of Kirkuk Najmaldin Karim from the party’s political bureau.
A member of the PUK’s political bureau told NRT TV that the party was dismissing Karim from both the political bureau and the party and that a committee had been formed to carry out the decision.
Most members of the PUK leadership council and political bureau were present in the meeting, which focused on whether to finalize an agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party about the formation of the new government.
There was reportedly consensus to dismiss Karim.
Karim fled to Erbil after Kirkuk and the disputed areas were taken over by the central government in mid-October 2017. He has not been an active participant in the political bureau’s activities since then.
Replacing acting Governor of Kirkuk Rakan al-Jabouri with a PUK official is a top priority of the party.
