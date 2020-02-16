Rocket launcher discovered after Sunday attack on Gaghdad’s Green Zone

2020/02/16 | 18:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi security forces discovered a launcher soon after rockets were fired at a military base housing the US troops in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

BasNews has learned that four rockets were fired, three of which landed in the vicinity of the US embassy.

The US-led Coalition confirmed that no one was hurt in the attack.

“The Coalition confirms small rockets impacted the Iraqi base hosting CJTFOIR [Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve] troops in the International Zone, Feb.



16 at 3:24 a.m.



(Iraq Time),” Coalition spokesperson Col.



Myles Caggins wrote on Twitter.

The assault reportedly set off the warning sirens blaring across the diplomatic compound.