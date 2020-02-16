Rocket launcher discovered after Sunday attack on Gaghdad’s Green Zone

2020/02/16 | 18:15 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iraqi security forces discovered a launcher soon after rockets were fired at a military base housing the US troops in Baghdad’s Green Zone.
“The Coalition confirms small rockets impacted the Iraqi base hosting CJTFOIR [Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve] troops in the International Zone, Feb.
BasNews has learned that four rockets were fired, three of which landed in the vicinity of the US embassy.
The US-led Coalition confirmed that no one was hurt in the attack.
16 at 3:24 a.m.
(Iraq Time),” Coalition spokesperson Col.
Myles Caggins wrote on Twitter.
The assault reportedly set off the warning sirens blaring across the diplomatic compound.