Turkey's Erdogan says no going back from S-400 deal with Russia: NTV
2019/02/16 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkey will not turn back from its deal to buy S-400 missile

systems from Russia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on

Saturday, a day after an informal deadline Washington set for Ankara to respond

to a rival offer passed, according to Reuters.NATO member Turkey has repeatedly said it is committed to

buying the Russian missile defense system, despite warnings from the US-led

alliance that the S-400s cannot be integrated into the NATO air defense system.US officials had set an informal deadline of Feb. 15 for

Ankara to respond to the rival US offer and have said that if Turkey proceeds

with the S-400 purchase, Washington will withdraw its offer to sell a $3.5

billion Raytheon Co Patriot missile package.They have also said it would jeopardize Turkey’s purchase of

Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets and possibly result in the United States

imposing sanctions.However, speaking to reporters on the flight back from the

Russian resort of Sochi, where a three-way summit on Syria between Turkey,

Russia and Iran was held, Erdogan said Ankara would press on with the S-400

purchases.“We made the S-400 deal with Russia, so it out of the

question for us to turn back. That’s done,” Erdogan said, according to

broadcaster NTV.He said Turkey was open to purchasing Patriot systems from

the United States as long as the deal served Turkey’s interests, but added

there were issues on delivery and production that were still being discussed

with Washington.“The US administration views the early delivery issue

positively, but they won’t say anything about joint production or a credit. We

continue our work based on the promise of the S-400 deliveries in July.”The formal US offer for Turkey’s purchase of Patriot systems

expires at the end of March, US officials have told Reuters, after which a new

offer would have to be submitted.The United States asked Turkey to give at least an informal

answer on whether it would go ahead with its S-400 purchase by Feb. 15, one US

official said.It was not immediately clear whether Turkey had responded to

the US offer.



