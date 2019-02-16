عربي | كوردى
Iran says Pakistan to 'pay high price' over attack, warns Saudi
2019/02/16 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran warned neighboring Pakistan on Saturday it would “pay a

heavy price” for allegedly harboring militants who killed 27 of its elite

Revolutionary Guards in a suicide bombing near the border earlier this week,

state television reported, according to Reuters.Revolutionary Guards chief Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari

also accused Tehran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

of supporting militant Sunni groups that attack Iranian forces, saying they

could face “reprisal operations.”Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE deny backing such

militants.“Why do Pakistan’s army and security body... give refuge to

these anti-revolutionary groups? Pakistan will no doubt pay a high price,”

Jafari said in remarks live on state television.Jafari was addressing a large crowd gathered for the funeral

of the victims of Wednesday’s suicide bombing, which took place in a

southeastern region where security forces are facing a rise in attacks by

militants from the country’s Sunni Muslim minority.“Just in the past year, six or seven suicide attacks were

neutralized but they were able to carry out this one,” Jafari told the

mourners, who packed a square in the central city of Isfahan and roads leading

to it.The Sunni group Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), which says

it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority

Baluchis, claimed responsibility for the attack.“The treacherous Saudi and UAE governments should know that

Iran’s patience has ended and we will no longer stand your secret support for

these anti-Islam criminals,” Jafari said.“We will avenge the blood of our martyrs from the Saudi and

UAE governments and ask the President (Hassan Rouhani)... to leave our hands

free more than ever for reprisal operations,” Jafari told the crowd, drawing

chants of “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest).Iran’s Shiite Muslim authorities say militant groups operate

from safe havens in Pakistan and have repeatedly called on the neighboring

country to crack down on them.Jafari’s remarks came amid heightening regional tensions

after Israel and the Gulf Arab states attended a summit in the Polish capital

Warsaw this week where the United States hoped to ratchet up pressure against

Iran.



