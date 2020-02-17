Khalaf: There is no truth about ending the demonstrations

2020/02/17 | 18:25 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Spokesman, Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf denied any intentions to end the demonstrations.

"The demonstration is a right guaranteed by the constitution and the law," Khalaf said to Iraqi News Agency INA.

He stressed that there are no intentions of the security forces to end the demonstrations after the voting of the Parliament on the government of Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi.

Earlier, Prime Minister-designate Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi called on the demonstrators to continue the protests until their demands to be met.