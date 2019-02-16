عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Iran rejects anti-Semitism allegation by Pence
2019/02/16 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran on Saturday rejected accusations of anti-Semitism

leveled against it by US Vice President Mike Pence, saying it respected Judaism

but opposed Israel, which Tehran said was acting like a “killing machine

against the Palestinians,” according to Reuters.Pence accused Iran of Nazi-like anti-Semitism on Friday

after visiting the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, maintaining his

harsh rhetoric just a day after attacking European powers for trying to

undermine US sanctions on Iran.“Iran’s historic and cultural record of coexistence and

respect for divine religions, particularly Judaism, is recorded in reliable

historic documents of various nations,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman

Bahram Qasemi said.“The principle that underlies our foreign policy is the

aggressive and occupying nature of the Zionist regime (Israel)..., which is a

killing machine against the Palestinian people,” Qasemi said, according the

ministry’s website.Speaking to Germany’s Der Spiegel Online, Iranian Foreign

Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described Pence’s accusation as “laughable,”

adding, “Iran has always supported the Jews. We are just against Zionists. The

Holocaust was a disaster.”Iran’s ancient Jewish community has slumped to an estimated

10,000-20,000 from 85,000 at the time of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, but it is

believed to be the biggest in the Middle East outside Israel.A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander in January

threatened Israel, which Iran does not recognize, with destruction if it

attacks Iran, state media reported.The United States is seeking to isolate Tehran. It reimposed

economic sanctions last year after pulling out of the landmark 2015 Iran accord

with world powers aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.The European Union is trying to keep the nuclear deal alive,

however, and has developed a mechanism to open a channel to continue trade with

Iran, drawing sharp criticism of Brussels from Pence on Thursday.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW