Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani and Bafel Talabani elected co-leaders of PUK, Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/02/18 | 20:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani (L) with Bafel Talabani, Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, 2020.Photo: Lahur’s FB

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Lahur Sheikh Jangi Talabani and Bafel Talabani were elected co-leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) by the party’s General Leadership Council on Tuesday, according to the PUK’s media outlets.

A member of that body, Pola Sirwan Talabani, told NRT TV that it also approved a raft of changes to the party’s by-laws during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I assure you, and so does Comrade Bafel, that from now on we will be unseen soldiers of this party, and work night and day to … make the families of martyrs happy,” Jangi told the press conference.

“We will visit houses, villages, cities and blocks in order to return the PUK to the principle it was founded for, which is serving the people of Kurdistan.”

“God willing, we will never lose your trust.



We will raise this party again and make it the PUK of Mam Jalal again,” he added.

The meeting was attended by 93 members, party officials told Rudaw’s Arkan Ali.



The two co-leaders received 92 votes each.

“This is a great honor and a difficult duty,” Jangi told PUK members in Tuesday’s meeting.



After years of ups and downs as well as splits from the party “the difficult duty begins today after the congress”.

Fellow General Leadership Council member Rizgar Ali said after the meeting that the changes were approved unanimously and that the party had decided to start with a clean slate.

Moving forward, it would work to develop and improve its internal functions and its relations with other parties in the Region and Iraq.

The activities of the General Leadership Council were briefly paused by High Political Council Leader Kosrat Rasul, but resumed Tuesday after Rasul came back to Kurdistan Region from a trip.

A party delegation headed by Lahur is on its way to Baghdad to negotiate the formation of a new Iraqi government, according to PUK General Leadership Council member Fareed Asasard.

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi is set to announce his new government within days, but has yet to consult major Kurdish and Sunni parties about the formation of his cabinet.

The election of Lahur and Bafel follows years of wrangling over who would succeed party founder Jalal Talabani.

On December 21, 2019 following years of delay, the PUK held a contentious party congress, the first since the death of beloved party founder Mam Jalal in 2017.

Lahur and Bafel received the two highest vote totals during the recent PUK party congress in December 2019.

Lahur is the incumbent head of the PUK’s counterterrorism forces and is the nephew of Jalal Talabani, who served as Iraq’s president from 2005 to 2014.



Bafel is the late president’s son.

Some factions had hoped to prevent the party becoming a family dynasty.

The PUK General Leadership Council is the highest body of the PUK.



It consists of 121 members.



The Council is tasked with electing the party leadership and determining the PUK’s future structure.

The PUK was founded in 1975 after breaking away from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).



The two parties fought a long civil war in the 1990s before agreeing to share power in a united administration.



They however both retain their own Peshmerga units and geographical areas of influence.

Iraqi Kurdistan is not unified region, it is divided politically and geographically between the KDP led by Massoud Barzani and his family and PUK led by the Talabani’s clan.

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | rudaw.net | nrttv.com

Comments Comments

Loading...



