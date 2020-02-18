Al-Halbousi and Al-Haddad discuss the completion of the important laws

2020/02/18 | 21:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Tuesday, Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi discussed with Bashir Haddad, the second deputy speaker of parliament, the completion of important laws.

A statement of Al-Halbousi’s office, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), said that Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi received Bashir Haddad, the vice-president of the parliament.



The country has responsibilities.

The statement added that the meeting also discussed the work of the House of Representatives during the next stage, and the need to complete the important laws that directly affect the lives of citizens, and those that contribute to achieving reforms.