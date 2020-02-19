New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

2020/02/19 | 12:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

A viral outbreak that began in China has infectedmore than 75,000 people globally.



The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it, the Associated Press reported.The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as ofWednesday in Beijing:— Mainland China:2,004 deaths among 74,185 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei— Hong Kong: 62 cases, 2 deaths— Macao: 10— Japan: 614 cases, including 542 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death— Singapore: 81 cases— Thailand: 35_South Korea: 46— Malaysia: 22— Taiwan: 22 cases, 1 death— Vietnam: 16 cases— Germany: 16— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S.



citizen died in China— Australia: 14 cases— France: 12 cases, 1 death— United Kingdom: 9 cases— United Arab Emirates: 9— Canada: 8— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death— India: 3 cases— Italy: 3— Russia: 2— Spain: 2— Belgium: 1— Nepal: 1— Sri Lanka: 1— Sweden: 1— Cambodia: 1— Finland: 1— Egypt: 1