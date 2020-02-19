IS launch attack on Iraqi army in Jalawla

2020/02/19 | 13:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Isalamic State IS launched an attack on the Iraqi army

in Jalawla sub-district of disputed Khanaqin district between Erbil and Baghdad,

according to sources.The Khanaqin district is currently affiliated to Diyala

Governorate.

The sources added that members of the extremist organization

had bombed a security checkpoint of the army at the southern entrance to the

sub-district with mortars last night.4 members of Kirkuk Mobilization Forces were injured during

an attack by ISIS in Al-Rashad district of the disputed governorate, according

to the security media cell yesterday.It should be noted that ISIS elements attacked on Tuesday

evening Dibis village in Kirkuk and opened fire on the people, killing four

people and wounding others.