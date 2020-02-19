Diamond Princess Passengers leave the cruise ship

2020/02/19 | 17:40 - Source: INA

Hundreds of passengers began leaving the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Wednesday after the end of a much-criticised, two-week quarantine that failed to stop the spread of a new virus among passengers and crew.

Results were still pending for some passengers who have been tested for the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people in China and more than 540 on the ship.

Some passengers said on social media they received health check forms asking if they had symptoms such as a headache, fever or coughing.

Passengers who tested negative and had no symptoms still had to get their body temperature checked before leaving.