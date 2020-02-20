Iraqi regime seeks to end protests by all means: Allawi

2020/02/20 | 19:20 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Head of the National (Wataniya)
Coalition Ayad Allawi affirmed the intention of the ruling authority to end the
demonstrations by all means.“The reprehensible operations
of oppression, assault and kidnapping that affect peaceful demonstrators
confirm the intention of the ruling authority to end the demonstrations by all
means,” he said in a tweet.“This intention reveals the
falsehood of speeches that we hear about protecting the demonstrators and
positively dealing with their true demands,” he added.