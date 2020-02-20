Iraqi regime seeks to end protests by all means: Allawi

2020/02/20 | 19:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

Head of the National (Wataniya)

Coalition Ayad Allawi affirmed the intention of the ruling authority to end the

demonstrations by all means.“The reprehensible operations

of oppression, assault and kidnapping that affect peaceful demonstrators

confirm the intention of the ruling authority to end the demonstrations by all

means,” he said in a tweet.“This intention reveals the

falsehood of speeches that we hear about protecting the demonstrators and

positively dealing with their true demands,” he added.