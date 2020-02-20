MOP: The census will be to support development policies

2020/02/20 | 19:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA - Muhammad Talibi

Today, Thursday, the Ministry of Planning confirmed that the census will be safe to support development policies.

Iraqi Minister of Planning Nuri al-Dulaimi said in a speech during a signing ceremony of a joint memorandum of cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to support efforts to implement the general population and housing census to be implemented at the end of this year and attended by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the agreement comes within the strategy of the Ministry of Planning in Unify all national and international efforts towards implementing the general census in accordance with the timing and development goals set for it, "noting that" the census will be a safe census to support development policies.



He added that "the third UNFPA country program 2020-2024 is an important start for strengthening population work in Iraq, as its priorities were elaborated in consultation with all partners from ministries and local administrations, United Nations agencies, human rights organizations, civil society organizations and the private sector and in line with national priorities In the National Development Plan 2018-2020, "stressing that" all partners will work with the United Nations Population Fund to adopt mechanisms that contribute to achieving the outputs of the country program for the next four years, which enhance capabilities in areas of support for the general population census to benefit from it in health and Family planning, promoting gender equality, empowering women and updating the National Population Policy Document.

Al-Dulaimi said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that "the fund is one of its main concerns is to support the population by building its capabilities, building health and providing capabilities, but as we talk about it, those who go beyond housing have a strategic plan for slums that was read first reading in Parliament and we wait for that reading to be done The second is for its approval and setting up a strategy that does justice to citizens and provides them with adequate living conditions and housing.



