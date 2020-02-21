Launch of Iraqi Innovation Alliance

2020/02/21 | 11:45 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A group of organizations supporting start-ups in Iraq have joined forces to create the Iraqi Innovation Alliance (IIA).

The initiative, which includes Fikra Space, Kapita, The Station, 51Labs, Basra Science Camp, and Re:Coded, aims to empower and support technology and entrepreneurship communities around the country.

The process to create its brand identity was led by CrazyTown X Solo Creative Studio, which worked together with the alliance members to present an identity that interprets the values of the alliance and its core functions.

(Source: IIA)