Iraq reports first coronavirus infection

22 Feb 2020 - 13:56

The body temperature of an Iraqi woman returning from Iran is measured upon her arrival at the Najaf International Airport on February 21, 2020, after Iran announced cases of coronavirus infections in the Islamic republic.



/ AFP / Haidar HAMDANI

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Saturday reported its first coronavirus case in the southern Dhi Qar province, according to a local medical source.

The source said an Iraqi student tested positive for the virus after returning from the Iranian city of Qom.

He said the student has been quarantined for further tests.

On Saturday, the Iraqi authorities called on its nationals not to travel to neighboring Iran, where five coronavirus deaths were reported.

The move came after Iraq banned Iranian citizens from entering the country through border terminals for three days.

Coronavirus has spread to more than 25 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

* Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara

