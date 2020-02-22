Al-Amiri: The political process and the constitution must be reviewed

2020/02/22 | 17:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The head of the Al-Fath Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri, affirmed today, Saturday, the importance of reviewing the political process and the constitution.

Al-Amri said during the memorial ceremony for the martyrdom of the Mohamed Baqer Al-Hakim and the leaders of the victory , attended by the Iraqi News Agency INA that "the assignment of Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi to the prime minister came with the approval of all components," noting that "all political blocs authorized Allawi to choose his ministers outside the framework of quotas."

He added that "the political blocs are serious to choose a new government capable of restoring the prestige of the state, providing security and holding early elections because it is one of the ways to restore confidence in the political process," calling on "the Sunni and Kurdish constituents to cooperate with us to cross from this dangerous slope."