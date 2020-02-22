Health authorities deny coronavirus case reports in Erbil’s Soran

2020/02/22 | 21:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Directorate of Health in Soran, Erbil has denied reports

about any suspected cases of the new coronavirus.The Ashti Hospital in Soran stated in a statement

that a number of citizens returning from Iran undergo medical checks, adding

that two hotels in Soran have been designated for this task."Specialized medical teams are examining the

returnees from Iran through the Haj Omeran border crossing, and they are

carrying out all necessary checks for these citizens inside the two hotels,"

the statement added.