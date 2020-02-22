Health authorities deny coronavirus case reports in Erbil’s Soran

2020/02/22 | 21:30 - Source: Baghdad Post
The Directorate of Health in Soran, Erbil has denied reports
about any suspected cases of the new coronavirus.The Ashti Hospital in Soran stated in a statement
that a number of citizens returning from Iran undergo medical checks, adding
that two hotels in Soran have been designated for this task."Specialized medical teams are examining the
returnees from Iran through the Haj Omeran border crossing, and they are
carrying out all necessary checks for these citizens inside the two hotels,"
the statement added.