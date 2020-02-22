Outbreak in Iran ‘very worrisome’: WHO

2020/02/22 | 21:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- World health officials said Friday the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Iran, where health officials confirmed 18 new cases and four deaths in just two days, is “very worrisome,” CNBC reported.

Earlier in the day, Iran confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total in the country to 18.



Seven people with the flu-like virus were diagnosed in Qom, four people in Tehran and two in Gilan.The small outbreak in Iran has been linked to a case in Canada and another infection of a 45-year-old woman in Lebanon after those patients traveled to the Middle East nation.