Iran's leader says enemies tried to use coronavirus to impact vote

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday Iran’s enemies tried to put people off voting in Friday’s parliamentary election by exaggerating the threat of the new coronavirus but that participation had been good.

“This negative propaganda about the virus began a couple of months ago and grew larger ahead of the election,” said Khamenei, according to his official website Khamenei.ir.

“Their media did not miss the tiniest opportunity for dissuading Iranian voters and resorting to the excuse of disease and the virus.”

Iranian authorities have yet to announce the turnout and the final result of the Feb.



21 election for the 290-seat parliament — a litmus test of the popularity of the establishment.

Some unconfirmed reports said the turnout was around 45%.



If confirmed, it would be the lowest turnout since Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution.

Iran confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus two days before the polls.