Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to king

2020/02/24 | 13:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to Malaysia’s king, his office said on Monday, amid talk of forming a new governing coalition.

The fate of Malaysia’s ruling coalition had been in doubt after surprise weekend talks between it and opposition groups on forming a new government that would exclude Mahathir’s anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim.

“The letter has been sent to His Royal Highness the King at 1 p.m.,” Mahathir’s office said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if Mahathir could form another government with the support of other parties, but his party, Bersatu, has also quit the ruling coalition, its president, Malaysian home minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Facebook.