Afghanistan records 1st coronavirus case: gov't

2020/02/24 | 15:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Afghanistan has detected its first novel coronavirus case, the country's health minister said Monday, involving a patient who had recently travelled to Iran, where 12 people have died from the outbreak, AFP reported.

"I announce the first positive coronavirus (case) in Herat," health minister Firozuddin Feroz told a press conference, calling on citizens to avoid travel to the western province which borders Iran.

Afghan authorities had earlier announced a suspension of suspend air and ground travel to Iran, as fears mount across the region over a jump in new coronavirus infections.