Salah al-Din governor prevents the entry of foreigners to the province

2020/02/24 | 20:35 - Source: INA

Salah al-Din - INA - Falih al-Obeidi

Today Salah al-Din decided to prevent foreign visitors from entering the province.

Salah al-Din Governor Ammar Jabr Khalil, correspondent of the Iraqi News Agency (INA), said, "The governor of Salah al-Din decided to prevent foreign visitors of all nationalities from entering the province," referring to "coordination with joint operations."

He added that "the decision was in line with the procedures of the federal government, to prevent the transmission of the Corona virus between the people of Salah al-Din."

Today, Monday, the Ministry of Health announced that all measures will be taken regarding the affected case in Najaf, in accordance with international regulations.

A ministry statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) stated, "The results of laboratory tests conducted today for an Iranian religious science student who had entered the country before the ministerial crisis cell decision to stop the travel showed that he was infected with the emerging corona virus, indicating that" it was revealed The case when the health teams investigated the visitors and students in their places of residence, and he was referred to the designated hospital and sent swabs taken from him for laboratory examination and placed in isolation halls and the results of the analysis showed that he is a carrier of the virus.