Anti-Terrorism service revealed the details of the airdrop within the borders of Kirkuk Governorate

2020/02/24 | 22:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Monday, the anti-terrorist service revealed the details of the airdrop, within the borders of Kirkuk Governorate.

The spokesperson for the Anti-Terrorism service, Sabah Al-Numan, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "An anti-terrorist force carried out an airdrop operation with the support of international coalition aircraft on a site in the" Zghitoun Valley "within the borders of Kirkuk governorate, where a terrorist network was taking place It is a starting point for planning terrorist operations targeting citizens and security forces.



Al-Numan added that "the force clashed with the terrorist group and killed 3 of them, and 7 terrorist elements were arrested," noting that "the operation came within the framework of the anti-terrorist apparatus seeking to eliminate the remnants of the terrorist gangs of Daesh."

He continued, "The operation was carefully and strictly planned using the latest technical techniques with continuous aerial reconnaissance to hunt down the terrorist group from Al-Baaj region to their meeting area in the" Zgitoun Valley "where the meeting area was bombed and followed by an airdrop of the executing force.

Al-Numan concluded by saying: "Your children will remain in the counter-terrorism apparatus to look at aborting any terrorist plans that attempt to attack our citizens and destabilize security and stability in our safe cities."