IMIS says US deployed extra troops in Kirkuk
2019/02/17 | 11:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A faction affiliated with the Iranian Militia in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) has revealed that the US Army sent extra troops and military equipment to a military base in Kirkuk, news reports mentioned.

In remarks, Mohammad Mehdi al-Bayati, head of Badr Organization, said the newly-dispatched US military convoys, which arrived to the K1 military base in Kirkuk, included advanced military vehicles and equipment in addition to troops.

He also referred to the number of personnel deployed in K1 base reached 5,000, which is the same as that in Ain al-Assad base in Anbar.

