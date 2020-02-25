Katherine Johnson 'NASA mathematician' dies at 101

2020/02/25 | 16:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Katherine Johnson, one of the NASA mathematicians depicted in "Hidden Figures," died Monday, the administrator of NASA said.She was 101.Johnson "was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.Johnson was portrayed by Taraji P.Henson in the Oscar nominated 2016 film "Hidden Figures" about trailblazing black women whose work at NASA was integral during the Space Race.

The film also stars Octavia Spencer as mathematician Dorothy Vaughan and Janelle Monáe as engineer Mary Jackson.