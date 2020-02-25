U.S. 'deeply concerned' about Iran hiding coronavirus information

2020/02/25 | 23:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- U.S.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has voiced concern that Iran maybe hiding information about the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, February 25, in Washington, Pompeo said the U.S.



was "deeply concerned" that the Islamic Republic government "may have suppressed vital details about the outbreak."

"All nations, including Iran, should tell the truth about the coronavirus and cooperate with international aid organizations," Pompeo reiterated.