Iran: Recovering a number of corona virus patients

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Nemki announced today, Wednesday, the recovery of a number of corona virus patients during the past days.

"We have mobilized and prepared all our capabilities these days to meet the Corona virus," Nemki said, adding that the recovery of a number of patients from the virus during the past days indicates our control of this disease, according to the Iranian "Tasnim" agency.

"We are against quarantine because it is unscientific and we trust our people to abide by our directives," the Iranian health minister explained, calling on citizens to help fight the virus by adhering to the instructions of the Ministry of Health, expressing his hope that Corona will be fully controlled at the earliest opportunity.