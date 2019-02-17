Belgian Minister: safe zones in Syria ‘possible’ as US asks for European support

2019/02/17 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Western leaders are working to reach an agreement with the US over northeastern Syria, according to a European official, as US President Donald Trump reissued calls for European nations to repatriate Islamic State fighters on the final day of the Munich Security Conference.
While speaking to Kurdistan 24 on Friday, the first day of the conference, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Didier Reynders, noted that there was a need for the international coalition against the Islamic State to “evolve.”
“We know there are some positive evolutions on the ground in Iraq and Syria in the fight against Daesh [Arabic acronym for the Islamic State], but Daesh is evolving to other forms of terrorist actions everywhere around the world,” Reynders told Kurdistan 24. “So we need to see how it’s possible to have an evolution in our coalition, at the worldwide level, to fight against terrorist activities.”
At the top of the Belgian minister’s concerns was the US’ decision to withdraw troops from Syria.
“We are in discussion to see if it is possible to organize a safe zone in the northeast part of Syria,” he said, “taking into account the last decision of the US administration to organize the withdrawal from Syria.”
