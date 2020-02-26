Allawi: Tomorrow will be the first vote on the cabin of independent candidates

2020/02/26 | 17:20 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Prime Minister in charge of forming the government, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, confirmed that tomorrow the first cabinet of independent candidates will be voted on.

Allawi said in a tweet on his Twitter site followed by the Iraqi News Agency: "Tomorrow, the first booth will be voted on by qualified and impartial independent candidates who will give the people their right and prestige."

Allawi added during the tweet that "tomorrow will be the date of the honorable meeting of the members of the House of Representatives, the owners of national positions who have withstood great challenges with the people, who have resisted killing and oppression."

He continued, "Tomorrow together, people, representatives, candidates and national political forces, we will turn the page of quotas and look forward to a free and strong and patriotic Iraq." And the Presidency of the Council of Representatives has set tomorrow, Thursday, the date for holding the session of giving confidence to the Allawi government.

A representative source said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), earlier, that "the Presidency of the Council of Representatives has set next Thursday a date for holding a session to grant confidence to the government of Tawfiq Allawi."