MOI covers masks of hospitals and clinics

2020/02/26 | 17:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The General Company for Textile and Leather Industries, a company of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, today, Wednesday, mobilized all its factories in the governorates to produce masks, confirming its ability to cover all the needs of citizens and hospitals with medical supplies.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Industry, Mortada Al-Safi, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency : "The Textile and Leather Industry Company has formed a crisis cell and directed to suspend all its factories for typical production, and to go to the production of masks and all the medical supplies needed by the Ministry of Health." He added that "the raw materials in the textile industry warehouse are sufficient to produce 6 to 7 million masks at the present time, until the import of other raw materials, which will be available in turn."

He explained that "the Ministry, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, will cover all the needs of hospitals and medical clinics with masks and various medical supplies.



As for the drugs, the distribution will be through the marketing outlets of the company."