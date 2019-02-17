Trump requests countries to repatriate foreign ISIS suspects from Syria

2019/02/17 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — The United States requested for Western allies in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS to facilitate the return of suspected ISIS fighters and members and put them on trial."The United States is asking Britain, France, Germany and other European allies to take back over 800 ISIS fighters that we captured in Syria and put them on trial," Trump tweeted late on Saturday.
He said on Friday that a declaration of the defeat of the extremists in Syria would come within 24 hours. Top SDF leaders said on Saturday that a positive announcement regarding ISIS will come "soon."
"The Caliphate is ready to fall," he added.
The United States is asking Britain, France, Germany and other European allies to take back over 800 ISIS fighters that we captured in Syria and put them on trial. The Caliphate is ready to fall. The alternative is not a good one in that we will be forced to release them........
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019
Increasingly top generals who have frequently visited northeast Syria where they command forces publicly have warned against a premature declaration of defeating ISIS.
The coalition-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) holds thousands of suspected ISIS fighters and collaborators. Estimates of foreign ISIS fighters in captivity are in the hundreds.
"The alternative is not a good one in that we will be forced to release them," he explained.
As the fighters are detained by coalition or SDF forces, they are biometrically screened and the information shared with the 79 international coalition members.
In interviews, ISIS wives and family members have said local members largely have fled because they are able to blend into local Iraqi and Syrian communities.
"The U.S. does not want to watch as these ISIS fighters permeate Europe, which is where they are expected to go," Trump wrote.
....The U.S. does not want to watch as these ISIS fighters permeate Europe, which is where they are expected to go. We do so much, and spend so much - Time for others to step up and do the job that they are so capable of doing. We are pulling back after 100% Caliphate victory!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019
Appealing to much of his voter base whom he pledged to bring US forces home, he said we "spend so much."
"Time for others to step up and do the job that they are so capable of doing. We are pulling back after 100 percent Caliphate victory!" said Trump.
Countries have handled their citizens who joined ISIS differently. Some have opted for justice to be carried out in Iraq or Syria, others in civilian courts, and others in military courts.
Debates are raging in European countries, in particular. Arguments center on whether the suspected ISIS members committed treason when they joined the so-called "Islamic state." ISIS members claim, for example, they could not practice “real Islam” in some Western countries which prohibit wearing the niqab.
In December, he announced the United States will withdraw its forces from Syria.
Military commanders have refused to set a timetable for the pull out; however, reportedly heavy equipment already is in the process of being removed — primarily to Iraq or by air.
Trump has struggled to convince European leaders to provide security in Syria after the United States leaves.
