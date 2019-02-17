MOLSA: We work on providing jobs in Nineveh

2019/02/17 | 12:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - NINEVEH
Minister of Labours and Social Affairs - MOLSA, Basim al-Rubaiy announced that many service projects are being applied which will help to provide jobs.
“MOLSA is working on providing jobs and loans for small projects to the youth to end the lack of jobs crisis,” added al-Rubaiy.
He explained that MOLSA made an investment program for Social Insurance affairs in order to earn incomes for the province.
Many teams from the ministry will keep visiting the province in order to form committees to follow up on the process of applying the decisions.
