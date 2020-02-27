China city offers $1,400 reward for virus patients who report to authorities

2020/02/27 | 15:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

A city in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the global coronavirus epidemic, will pay residents as much as 10,000 yuan ($1,425.96) if they proactively report symptoms of the illness and it is confirmed after testing.Qianjiang, a city of around one million people located about 150 km (90 miles) from the stricken provincial capital of Wuhan, has reported a total of 197 cases so far and is stepping up efforts to ensure its infected people are confined and treated.It is the latest of a number of regions to offer cash rewards to encourage members of the public to volunteer for medical checks.Hubei has reported over 65,000 cases and more than 2,600 deaths from the epidemic.



Worldwide, the death toll is about 2,800 and about 80,000 have been infected.