Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - Week 20, 20 - 26 February 2020

2020/02/27 | 18:10 - Source: Relief Web

Countries: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic

Source: International Organization for Migration

Due to the latest crisis in Syria, DTM Iraq launched an emergency tracking tool on 14 October to monitor

population fleeing the conflict and crossing into Iraq.



The information presented here is collected by IOM

at the relevant border points and covers all the recorded individuals having crossed the border from Syria.

Weekly highlights

Percentage of adults: 49%

Percentage of adults who are traveling with children: 58%

Percentage of individuals 18 and over that are travelling alone: 32%

Percentage of individuals 18 and over that are travelling with three or more children: 49%

Percentage of individuals under the age of 18: 51%

Percentage of unaccompanied individuals under the age of 18: 10%