Iraqi Forces Coalition says it seeks to abolish Allawi’s cabinet

2020/02/28 | 02:05 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Iraqi Forces Coalition on Thursday said it seeks to abolish the

government of Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi in a parliamentary

session, not to postpone the parliament session devoted to granting confidence.Iraq's parliament on

Thursday adjourned a session to approve a new cabinet proposed by Prime

Minister-designated Mohammed Allawi, state television reported.It said the parliament had

failed to convene a quorum as many lawmakers unhappy with Allawi's ministerial

nominees boycotted the session.