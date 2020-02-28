Iraqi Forces Coalition says it seeks to abolish Allawi’s cabinet

2020/02/28 | 02:05 - Source: Baghdad Post
The Iraqi Forces Coalition on Thursday said it seeks to abolish the
government of Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi in a parliamentary
session, not to postpone the parliament session devoted to granting confidence.Iraq's parliament on
Thursday adjourned a session to approve a new cabinet proposed by Prime
Minister-designated Mohammed Allawi, state television reported.It said the parliament had
failed to convene a quorum as many lawmakers unhappy with Allawi's ministerial
nominees boycotted the session.