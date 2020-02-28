US grants sanctions waiver to ease humanitarian trade to Iran

2020/02/28 | 02:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United States on Thursday granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions with Iran's sanctioned central bank, a move it said was in step with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian trade channel.

The newly created channel, which the US Treasury Department said became fully operational on Thursday as it granted the license, would allow for companies to send food, medicine and other critical supplies to Iran.

"“The Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement will help ensure that humanitarian goods continue to reach the Iranian people without diversion by the regime," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.