Iraqi Kurdistan’s universities are fueling an education crisis

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- American University of Kurdistan, Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan.Photo: Screengrab/Mono Art Advertising/YouTube

Michael Rubin | Kurdistan Times

For decades, successive Iraqi leaders sought to prevent Iraqi Kurds from getting higher education.



Some lucky Kurds won admittance to top Iraqi universities like the Universities of Baghdad or Basra, but Iraq’s Arab nationalist leaders were more interested in helping Palestinians or Sudanese Arabs gain admittance than allow Iraqi Kurds the classroom slots or scholarships which they needed and deserved.

With the establishment of the University of Sulaimani in 1968, the educational blockade began to shatter.



Against the backdrop of Kurdish unrest and the Iran-Iraq War, Iraqi President Saddam Hussein ordered the university to relocate to Erbil, whose geography and topography made the city much easier for the regime to control, and renamed it Salahuddin University.



In 1992, the newly-established Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan re-founded Sulaimani University.



This was fortuitous given how the subsequent Kurdish civil war divided Iraqi Kurdistan into zones dominated by rival families, both of which sought to prevent free passage of those living under their control.

Two universities made sense in a region of five million people, but recent years have seen a proliferation of other colleges and universities.



Asmat Khalid, a businessman who pretended for years to have a higher degree, founded Duhok University in 1992.



In practice, the university was more about prestige for Mr.



Asmat and patronage for the Kurdistan Democratic Party; education was a secondary or even tertiary concern.



In this regard, he was a pathbreaker for, in the years that followed, a number of other politically-connected businessmen and politicians formed universities.



Koya University opened its doors in 2003.



In 2009, the KRG founded Soran University, and shortly after, the Universities of Zakho, Raparin, and Garmian opened their doors.



Shortly before Halabja became its own governorate, the KRG opened a university there, too.



Chamchamal now has Charmo University.



There are specialized public universities as well: Hawler Medical University, Sulaimani Polytechnic, Erbil Polytechnic, and Duhok Polytechnic.

The problems with such a proliferation of public universities are many.



Many replicate courses of study: medicine, law, English, agriculture, engineering, and education.



Rather than concentrate top tier or even marginally-qualified faculty in a single university, professors are spread around the region.



Because there is no critical mass of top specialists at any university, the quality of all suffers.



That they must each replicate administrative functions provides many jobs at a secretarial level, but ultimately serves as a drain on government resources.

University of Kurdistan Hewler, Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.



Photo: University of Kurdistan/Twitter

The proliferation of universities also has serious social ramifications for Kurdistan.



For all the KRG’s public professions of unity, Iraqi Kurdistan is still politically and socially fragmented.



This may largely be the fault of the older generation, but it is also reality.



If the public universities merged into a single university spread across a handful of campuses in Kurdistan’s major cities, and students from across Kurdistan had to study with peers from across Kurdistan as a whole, the KRG would not only be able to ensure that each department would be of the highest possible quality, but that graduates emerging would know each other, whether they were from Zakho and Halabja or Barzan and Chamchamal.



Such mixing would be beneficial to the future of Iraqi Kurdistan, as it might begin to dilute artificial tribal and cultural divisions.

The proliferation of private universities only complicates the situation further.



In theory, private universities can play an important role.



When I first came to Iraqi Kurdistan two decades ago to teach in Sulaimani, Salahuddin, and Duhok universities, pedagogy was stale.



Too much learning was by rote.



Memorizing what professors said—whether they were right or wrong—trumped critical thinking.



The curriculum was also outdated.



Students studied BASIC in computer class from professors whose knowledge was two decades out-of-date, and then ironically visited internet cafes outside the university to surf the web or do their own extracurricular coding which their professors could not begin to understand.

The government provided little recourse as the ministry of higher education was more interested in straightjacketing universities rather than reforming them.



War and sanctions had frozen Iraq in time for more than 20 years before Saddam’s ouster.



While many faculty members and administrators recognized this, few understood just how rapidly the world and their fields had expanded during that same time.



They did not understand how backwards their universities had become.

The American University of Iraq–Sulaimani, Kurdistan.



Photo: AUIS

This was the value of Barham Salih’s decision to establish the American University of Iraq-Sulaimani (AUIS).



While the university has had its early troubles with cheating scandals, Kurd vs.



Arab tension, ordinary growing pains and, on the administrative side, an unsystematic fundraising system and, in its early years, unseemly political involvement, it has now found its groove and has set the standard not only for Kurdistan but also for Iraq.



While I have never visited AUIS, it has developed a well-deserved reputation as a place where students learn, graduates think critically, and, when they continue their education in top-tier universities abroad, they thrive.



Its Sulaimani Forum had gained the reputation as a serious outlet for real debate.

Alas, it seems that many Kurdish leaders view AUIS with jealousy and seek its prestige without investment in substance.



There are now at least a dozen other private universities, most of which appear more for profit than for education.



Regional Prime Minister Masrour Barzani founded the American University of Kurdistan- Duhok in 2014.



The moniker ‘American’ is more geared to the naïve; neither the U.S.



government nor any private association regulate the use of the term, and the university does not respect academic freedom.



It is solely a Barzani vanity project, modeled after Barzani’s own experience of basically buying a degree via lavish donations during his own student career.



It gets worse: The American University of Kurdistan’s treasurer, Sarwar Pedawi, signed the 2015 Virginia state entity registry for Apeks, LLC, the private and anonymous firm behind the 2010 purchase of the $10 million mansion Masrour purchased in McLean, Virginia.



At the time, Barzani denied any connection, though he regularly stayed in the mansion and later held his own birthday party there.



That his business bagman now works for his pet university suggests a surprising lack of professionalism and sincerity.

Other institutions—Knowledge University and International University of Erbil—seem little better; they drain families’ resources without necessarily reaching the levels of their American, European, or for that matter Indian and Iranian counterparts.



Their existence seems more a testament to the desire of Kurdish businessmen and former ministers to call themselves ‘president’ than any severe desire to fill an education gap.

Taken together, this proliferation of universities—whether public or private—does Kurdistan a disservice.



There is tremendous human capital in Kurdistan.



Education is empowering.



Despite Iraqi Kurdistan’s historical isolation, there is no reason to aim low.



Alas, just as past dictators once used the lack of universities to undercut Kurdish educational opportunities, the tendency of Kurdish leaders today to proliferate universities does much the same thing.

Michael Rubin is a former Pentagon official whose major research areas are the Middle East, Turkey, Iran and diplomacy.



He is author of “Dancing with the Devil: The Perils of Engaging Rogue Regimes” (Encounter, 2014).



He is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute AEI.



His major research area is the Middle East, with special focus on Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Kurdish society. Read more by Michael Rubin.

The article first published at Kurdistan Times.

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, kurdistantimes.org

