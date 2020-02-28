Iraqi PM relinquishes his British citizenship 

2020/02/28 | 13:55 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfik Allawi has submitted a request to the British ambassador in Baghdad, relinquishing his British citizenship, Russia Today (RT) reported yesterday.“Following my assumption as the Prime Minister of Iraq, I’m giving up my citizenship of any foreign country,” Allawi said in an official message to the UK ambassador.Read: Iraq files complaint against PM-designate over bribery allegationsIn a related issue, the Iraqi parliament’s speaker, Mohamed al-Halbousi, recently ordered that the heads of the council blocs “to postpone a vote session to grant confidence to Allawi’s new cabinet until next Saturday.” The session was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday.The vote was reported to have been delayed after Shia blocs supporting Allawi and the Kurdish, and Sunni blocs could not overcome their differences.