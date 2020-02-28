MOH: We have taken all measures to isolate those infected with the Corona virus

2020/02/28 | 17:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Friday, the Ministry of Health confirmed that it has taken all measures to isolate those infected with the Corona virus.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr.



Saif Al-Badr, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The Ministry of Health, Health and the concerned authorities took all measures to isolate the injured and suspects in places of quarantine until they recovered," noting that "the ministry has so far monitored six Corona Virus Infections.

Al-Badr said that "one case was monitored yesterday in Baghdad, and one in Kirkuk added to the four cases previously discovered in Kirkuk Governorate," noting that "the Ministry of Health focuses on transmitting health awareness messages and personal protection from the transmission of this virus."

And the health control in Baghdad closed a number of public places to prevent gatherings and to prevent corona virus.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Friday, that: "In implementation of the directives and decisions of the Crisis Cell, the monitoring teams closed a number of public places on the Rusafa side as well as awareness campaigns that accompanied the closure campaigns," noting that "the campaign included Close the Zayouna Mall cinema in Baghdad and some casinos frequented by youth.