MOC: tourism projects is ongoing and has not been affected by Corona virus

2020/02/28 | 17:55 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA - Amna Al-Salami

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities confirmed that work on tourism projects that the Ministry has embarked on is ongoing and has not been affected by the Corona virus.

The director of the Ministry's media office, Nima Abdul-Razzaq, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "All the tourism projects that were launched and initiated by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities are still working in full swing according to the planned time ceilings and stages prepared by the ministry without that Affected by Corona virus, "pointing out that" there are projects that are being pursued in the marshes, archeological and tourist areas, and large cities, and there is no closure of the border outlets.



"

He explained that "there are only procedures, coordination and cooperation with health authorities in monitoring, examining and detecting suspected cases," noting that "the tourist authorities have intensified their procedures with other government agencies to prevent the virus."

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Environment announced that the Crisis Cell had issued new directives to tackle the Corona virus.

A statement of the ministry, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that "the Minister of Health and Environment chaired the meeting of the committee formed under Diwaniya No.



55 of 2020 and in the presence of members of the committee and Major General Saad Maan, Director of Information of the Ministry of Interior and Brigadier Qusay Sobeih Lazim, Director of Residence Affairs."